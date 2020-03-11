Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala govt to construct six more base camps for Sabarimala devotees

Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Wednesday said that six more base camps will be constructed for the Sabarimala devotees in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 15:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 15:41 IST
Kerala govt to construct six more base camps for Sabarimala devotees
Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Wednesday said that six more base camps will be constructed for the Sabarimala devotees in the state. Speaking in the state Assembly, Surendran said: "As much as 35 crores have been allotted to construct the base camp complex, a biogas plant and a 50 lakh litre capacity water storage at Nilakkal for the Sabarimala devotees. Moreover, Rs 10 crores will be allotted each to construct base camps in six other places across the state."

He also added that Rs 5 crore each have been allotted for the development of parking facilities in Nilakkal and Ranni respectively. "The National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) will complete the construction work as it has examined locations and submitted reports to the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). After analysing the reports, KIIFB will allot the funds and the NBCC will start the construction works immediately," the minister said.

Meanwhile, Muslim League leader and opposition MLA N Shamsudheen brought an adjournment motion demanding a discussion on those people who haven't received post-flood compensation in Wayanad district. The Opposition also demanded a discussion on the distribution of flood compensation in the state. E Chandrasekharan, Minister of Revenue and Housing, said: "The government has allotted one lakh rupees compensation to the family of Sanal, the man who had committed suicide in Wayanad. The government has given compensation to the flood victims of 2018."

"Of the 18,398 houses that had been completely destroyed in the flood, as many as 10,500 houses have been reconstructed," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Former Wuhan official charged with corruption

A former senior official in the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak in China has been charged with corruption, prosecutors said on Wednesday. Cai Jie was secretary-general of the Communist Party municipal committee in Wuhan city befor...

Cellestial E-Mobility unveils electric tractor, looks to raise

USD 6-8 million Hyderabad, Mar 11 PTICellestial E-mobility, a city-based startup is planning to raise around USD 6-8 million as the company on Wednesday unveiled its first electric tractor. Unveiling the prototype, Siddhartha Durairajan, C...

Fresh plea in HC alleges hate speech by Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid & BJP leaders

A fresh plea was filed in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday alleging that hate speeches were made by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid and BJPs Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra. The plea has sought registration of cases against t...

US STOCKS-Futures fall as investors seek stimulus to combat virus spread

U.S. stock index futures were down 2 on Wednesday after strong gains in the previous session, with investors growing frustrated about the lack of details on fiscal stimulus floated by President Donald Trump to combat the coronavirus epidemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020