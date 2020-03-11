Kerala govt to construct six more base camps for Sabarimala devotees

Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Wednesday said that six more base camps will be constructed for the Sabarimala devotees in the state. Speaking in the state Assembly, Surendran said: "As much as 35 crores have been allotted to construct the base camp complex, a biogas plant and a 50 lakh litre capacity water storage at Nilakkal for the Sabarimala devotees. Moreover, Rs 10 crores will be allotted each to construct base camps in six other places across the state."

He also added that Rs 5 crore each have been allotted for the development of parking facilities in Nilakkal and Ranni respectively. "The National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) will complete the construction work as it has examined locations and submitted reports to the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). After analysing the reports, KIIFB will allot the funds and the NBCC will start the construction works immediately," the minister said.

Meanwhile, Muslim League leader and opposition MLA N Shamsudheen brought an adjournment motion demanding a discussion on those people who haven't received post-flood compensation in Wayanad district. The Opposition also demanded a discussion on the distribution of flood compensation in the state. E Chandrasekharan, Minister of Revenue and Housing, said: "The government has allotted one lakh rupees compensation to the family of Sanal, the man who had committed suicide in Wayanad. The government has given compensation to the flood victims of 2018."

"Of the 18,398 houses that had been completely destroyed in the flood, as many as 10,500 houses have been reconstructed," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.