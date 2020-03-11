No time frame can be given for redevelopment of New Delhi station: Railway minister

No time frame can be indicated for the redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station as the project is first-of-its-kind and "complex" in nature, the railways ministry told parliament on Wednesday

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the Ministry of Railways has entrusted the work of redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station to the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode

The process for preparation of Detailed Project Report, master plan and bid documents has been initiated by RLDA, he said. "Station redevelopment projects at this scale in PPP mode are first-of-its-kind and complex in nature, and require detailed techno-financial feasibility studies and statutoryclearances from urban/local bodies etc. Therefore, no time frame can be indicated at this stage," Goyal told the House. PTI SLB SRY

