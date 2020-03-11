No proposal to bring law to check road blocking incidents by protestors: Govt

Union minister G Kishan Reddy informed the parliament on Wednesday that there is no proposal at present for a legislation to check the recurrence of road blocking incidents by protestors like in Shaheen Bagh, in the future. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, the Minister of State for Home Affairs said as reported by the Delhi Police, one road in the jurisdiction of Police Station, Shaheen Bagh; one service road in the area of Police Post Sarai Rohilla and part of one carriageway in South East Delhi have been blocked by protesters who are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. On the question about assessment of loss incurred due to such blockages, Reddy said, "No assessment has been done about the loss incurred to general public due to blocking of road." "Presently, there is no proposal to enact a legislation to check recurrence of such incidents in the future," he said. PTI ABS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.