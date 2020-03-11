Left Menu
Development News Edition

No proposal to bring law to check road blocking incidents by protestors: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 16:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 16:25 IST
No proposal to bring law to check road blocking incidents by protestors: Govt

Union minister G Kishan Reddy informed the parliament on Wednesday that there is no proposal at present for a legislation to check the recurrence of road blocking incidents by protestors like in Shaheen Bagh, in the future. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, the Minister of State for Home Affairs said as reported by the Delhi Police, one road in the jurisdiction of Police Station, Shaheen Bagh; one service road in the area of Police Post Sarai Rohilla and part of one carriageway in South East Delhi have been blocked by protesters who are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. On the question about assessment of loss incurred due to such blockages, Reddy said, "No assessment has been done about the loss incurred to general public due to blocking of road." "Presently, there is no proposal to enact a legislation to check recurrence of such incidents in the future," he said. PTI ABS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

46 tourists stuck on virus-hit Nile cruise boat fly home

Egyptian authorities said Wednesday that 46 French and US tourists who had been quarantined on a coronavirus-hit Nile cruise boat have flown home. They were among dozens of foreign tourists and Egyptian crew who had been either confined to ...

Kaushik wins intense box-off to make Olympic cut as Indian boxing records best qualifying show

World bronze-medallist Manish Kaushik 63kg on Wednesday became the ninth Indian boxer to book an Olympic berth after winning a brutal box-off at the Asian Qualifiers as the country recorded its best-ever qualifying numbers for the quadrenni...

Three tonnes of sea cucumber seized in TN

Nagapattinam, Mar 11 PTI Three tonnes of sea cucumber meant to be smuggled out of the country were seized here on Wednesday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a special team of the Coastal Security Group police seized the seacucumberfrom a ...

Simplilearn Wins 2020 Stevie® Award for Customer Service Success

BANGALORE, March 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- For the third year in a row, Simplilearn has won a Stevie Award for Customer Service Success - All Other Industries, taking home the Gold in this 14th annual edition of the awards. The Stevie Awards f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020