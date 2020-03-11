Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

Left Menu
  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 16:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 16:38 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 3:48 p.m.

The government is focusing on bringing back Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Italy and Iran after screening them, EAM S Jaishankar says. 3:23 p.m. Two employees with IT companies Dell and Mindtree have tested positive for coronavirus, company statements say.

3:20 p.m. The Gujarat government rejects suggestion of the opposition to close malls, and other places of public gathering to stop coronavirus spread in the state.

2:46 p.m. The Delhi government decides to call a one-day special Assembly session on the NRC-NPR issue and the coronavirus situation in the national capital on March 13, official says. 2:45 p.m.

The India Open Super 500 tournament will be held without any spectators due to coronavirus outbreak, Badminton Association of India (BAI) says. 2:27 p.m. The shutdown of factories in China due to coronavirus outbreak may affect Indian industries like pharmaceutical, electronics and automobile which import components and raw materials from the neighbouring country, Parliament was informed. 2:11 p.m.

The Australian government includes Italy among list of nations facing travel bans, following a spike in coronavirus cases in the country. 1:58 p.m.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis says the opposition would cooperate with the state government in tackling coronavirus. 1:47 p.m.

The Mizoram government says it has enough stock of essential commodities for at least three months as state capital residents made a beeline in markets following rumours that inter-state borders may be shut amid coronavirus scare. 1:34 p.m.

Music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach are officially postponed due to coronavirus epidemic. 1:33 p.m.

Amid rising cases of coronavirus, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) says sharing data of infected people on a daily basis with the public has created panic across the country. 1:21 p.m.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India has risen to 60, with two fresh positive cases -- one each from Delhi and Rajasthan. 1:20 p.m.

A 76-year-old man suspected to be infected with coronavirus died in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, District Health and Family Welfare department says. 1:15 p.m. All educational institutions, stadiums, and sports clubs in Srinagar will be closed from Thursday till further orders amid coronavirus scare, city administration says.

1:12 p.m. India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar hinted that the country's players might limit using saliva to shine the white ball during the first ODI against South Africa on Thursday as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak.

1:06 p.m. An Air India pilots' grouping has urged civil aviation regulator DGCA to exempt pilots from the mandatory pre and post-flight alcohol tests, amid coronavirus scare.

12:56 p.m. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan terms as "uncivilised" the Centre's circular barring return of Indians from coronavirus-hit countries unless they produce certificate proving they tested negative for the virus. 12:27 p.m.

The coronavirus death toll in the US increased to 31, while the infected cases surged past 1,000 as the country grapples to contain the virus with many states declaring a state of emergency. 12:20 p.m.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray convenes a meeting to review steps to be taken to check coronavirus spread in the state. 12:16 p.m.

Disney Plus' upcoming Marvel series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" has put its Prague shooting schedule on hold over coronavirus concerns. 12:15 p.m.

The Kerala state government has sent at least 45 people who returned from COVID-19 hit Italy to various health facilities, official sources say. 12:06 p.m.

People who are older, or have underlying diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes may be at higher risk of death from coronavirus, according to a study published in The Lancet journal. 11:50 a.m.

A 27-year-old man from Goa, who travelled to Italy and Finland last month, and came in contact with a coronavirus patient, is kept at an isolation ward of a state-run hospital after he complained of cough and fever, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane says. 11:40 a.m.

The Delhi High Court seeks the stand of the Centre and the Delhi government on a PIL seeking proper and adequate measures to combat coronavirus. 11:21 a.m.

Sri Lanka announces its first coronavirus case, a 52-year-old tour guide who had come in contact with a group of Italian tourists. 11:20 a.m.

The Karnataka government starts campaign called 'Namaste over Handshake' encouraging people to greet in the traditional Indian style to tackle coronavirus spread. 10:54 a.m.

Amidst rising coronavirus cases in India, British brokerage Barclays warns that preventive measures like mass quarantines can dent economic growth by as much as two percentage points. 9:24 a.m.

China reports 22 new coronavirus deaths, taking the death toll to 3,158, health officials say. 9:00 a.m.

An 85-year-old man in Jaipur, who had returned from Dubai on February 28, has tested positive for coronavirus, state government official says..

