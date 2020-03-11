Three tonnes of sea cucumber seized in TN

Nagapattinam, Mar 11 (PTI): Three tonnes of sea cucumber meant to be smuggled out of the country were seized here on Wednesday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a special team of the Coastal Security Group police seized the seacucumberfrom a godown at Keechankuppam here.

The owner of the godown where the sea cucumber was kept fled on seeing the police. Two tonnes of sea cucumbers were seized by forest department officials in Nagapattinam port area on Monday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.