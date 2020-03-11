Left Menu
Three tonnes of sea cucumber seized in TN

  Nagapattinam
  Updated: 11-03-2020 17:49 IST
Nagapattinam, Mar 11 (PTI): Three tonnes of sea cucumber meant to be smuggled out of the country were seized here on Wednesday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a special team of the Coastal Security Group police seized the seacucumberfrom a godown at Keechankuppam here.

The owner of the godown where the sea cucumber was kept fled on seeing the police. Two tonnes of sea cucumbers were seized by forest department officials in Nagapattinam port area on Monday..

