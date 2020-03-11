US embassy releases podcast on women's disappearance from India's workforce

The United States Embassy here has released a podcast series focussing on the reasons why women are disappearing from India's workforce. The series named 'Women in Labour' was released on the occasion of International Women's Day on Sunday.

It will release new episodes every Tuesday and Saturday featuring guest speakers from all walks of life, including journalists, filmmakers, IAS officers, social scientists, economists, policy influencers, entrepreneurs, and opinion makers, according to a statement from the US embassy. "The bi-weekly episodes tackle a specific angle of why women are falling out of India's workforce - the percentage of Indian women in paid work has dropped from 35 percent in 2005 to less than 24 percent today," the statement said.

"These include conversations on education, work culture, marriage, domestic life, women in public spaces, and internal struggles," it said..

