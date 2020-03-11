Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man arrested for operating fake call centres, duping medical aspirants

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 19:26 IST
Man arrested for operating fake call centres, duping medical aspirants

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly operating fake call centres and duping at least 10 medical aspirants on the pretext of getting them admissions in colleges, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Ram Vinay Bhushan, was nabbed on Monday from Netaji Subhash Place, from where he was operating the call centre, they said

Two of his associates, Ajay Jaiswal and Chandan, are at large, police said, adding that raids are being conducted to nab them. The matter came to light after a complaint was filed by Anwar Hussain, a resident of Kotla Mubarak Pur, the police said. According to the complainant, Bhushan was running a fake medical seat syndicate and had cheated him to the tune of Rs 30 lakh. A case was registered under sections of cheating, criminal intimidation and other Indian Penal Code sections at the Rajouri Garden police station

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he, along with his two associates, runs call centres in various parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. They used to purchase data of medical aspirants and qualified National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) candidates from online portals, a senior police official said. Women working in these call centres called the aspirants frequently for admission in nationwide medical colleges. They would ask for around Rs 30-40 lakh per candidate, he said. They fixed up a meeting with the aspirants and took an initial amount for registration, admission and hostel facilities. They also took candidates to the college concerned where one of their associates pretended to be a representative of a college and got the money deposited, he added. Later, they switched off their call phones and also changed the location of their call centres, the official said. Notices were served to eight women who were working with the accused, he said. A mobile phone and Rs 5 lakh has been refunded to the complainant so far, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. blacklists Zimbabwe officials over human rights abuse

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Zimbabwes state security minister and its ambassador to Tanzania, the U.S. Treasury Department said, accusing them of human rights abuses, including directing an attack on peaceful protest...

It's finally okay to clean your iPhone with disinfectant wipes

Your iPhone is dirtier than a toilet seat. So should you clean it using a disinfectant Apple finally said, yes.Apple has updated the How to clean your Apple products section on its official website to permit cleaning your dirty iPhone or ot...

US Embassy launches podcast series focusing on women's disappearance from India's workforce

The United States Embassy in New Delhi has launched a podcast series Women in Labour focusing on why women are disappearing from Indias workforce and what could be done about it. Launched on the occasion of International Womens Day on Sunda...

INTERVIEW-Don't let impact of coronavirus breed hate, urges EU human rights agency

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, March 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The global outbreak of coronavirus will impinge on peoples freedom and other human rights but steps must be taken to stop unacceptable behaviour including discrimination and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020