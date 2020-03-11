62 kg poppy seized in J-K's Udhampur, 1 held

A man was arrested on Wednesday after alleged recovery of 62 kg of poppy from his truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, police said. The Punjab-bound truck was intercepted on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway highway in Chenani area and during a search of the vehicle, 62.42 kg of poppy was recovered, they said.

The accused, Rajdeep Singh of Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, was arrested and the poppy straw recovered from his truck was seized, they said. A case was registered in this connection at Chenani Police station and an investigation is underway, police said.

In a separate case, nine drug peddlers were booked at various places in Jammu on Wednesday during a drive against drug abuse, officials said. Police teams conducted special anti-drug abuse drive in Qasim Nagar and Rajiv Nagar areas, and booked nine drug smugglers, they said.

Focus of the drive was on locations where outsiders have settled, the officials said..

