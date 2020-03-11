Precious stones seized at Chennai airport, one held

Customs officials on Wednesday seized precious gemstones valued at over 30 lakh from a 66-year-old man who arrived from Colombo at the airport here. The gemstones, including sapphires and rubies, were found wrapped in an adhesive tape and concealed in his rectum, a press release said.

The gemstones weighed 3,058.4 carat and was valued at Rs 31.4 lakh. The man said he was asked to handover the stones to another person outside the airport, the release said, adding, he was arrested..

