NHFDC to launch carts for sale of hygienic drinking water by disabled persons in Delhi

To provide financial independence to people with disability, the National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (NHFDC) will soon introduce electricity-operated carts for them to sell safe drinking water in Delhi, its CMD Rajan Sehgal said on Wednesday. As a pilot project, 20 such water carts -- small tanks fitted on e-rickshaws -- owned by them will be operated in Delhi and its surroundings, he said, adding that water will be supplied by NGO "Bharat Jal". "We want to ensure that the disabled persons make their livelihood on their own without depending on others for survival. We want to provide financial independence and economic rehabilitation to the poor PwDs," Sehgal told PTI.

Water could be purchased at as low as Rs 2 per cup (approximately 300 ml) from these electric mobile delivery vehicles that will be stationed in markets and other crowded areas. Depending upon its success, there are plans to introduce sale of lemon water, soda and other health drinks. It is estimated that a person could earn around Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month through this, he said.

NHFDC, which is an apex corporation under the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities of the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry, is also having an NHFDC Foundation to support business models for PwDs, Sehgal said, adding that there are also plans to introduce food carts run by them. There will be a tie-up with Rotary Clubs from whose central kitchens safe and tasty food products will be taken by the disabled persons for sale. "If everything goes well, the project will be launched in Delhi in the next few day," he said.

Sehgal said cabs driven by disabled women, recently introduced in Delhi and Indore airports, have proven to be a success as women, children and senior citizens feel safe travelling in them. "NHFDC provide loan to interested PwDs to purchase the commercial vehicle. The vehicle is operated by Sakha Cabs" and in the Delhi airport these CNG-fitted vehicles are operated 24x7, he said..

