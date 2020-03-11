529 CAPF personnel killed in 5 years; jobs on compassionate grounds provided in 64 cases: Govt

A total of 529 CAPF personnel have been killed in the line of duty in the last five years and a family member each in 64 of these cases have been provided jobs under the compassionate appointment scheme, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai gave this information in written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

He said out of the 194 personnel killed in the Central Reserve Police Force, a family member each in 21 of these cases were provided jobs under the compassionate appointment scheme. The same figures were eight out of 92 personnel killed in the Border Security Force, 11 out of 131 in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and 16 out of 62 personnel killed in the Sashastra Seema Bal.

Similarly, seven personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force have been killed during the last five years but there was no case of compassionate job appointment. In Assam Rifles, jobs were provided in eight cases out of 43 troops who were killed in action, the minister said.

"All deserving cases are considered subject to their willingness and fulfilling required eligibility criteria for the job," the minister said..

