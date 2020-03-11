Left Menu
Development News Edition

83 return to Delhi from Italy, quarantined at Army facility in Manesar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 21:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 21:11 IST
83 return to Delhi from Italy, quarantined at Army facility in Manesar

Eighty-three people, including nine foreigners of Indian origin, who arrived here on Wednesday from COVID-19 hit Italy on an Air India flight have been quarantined at the Army facility in Manesar near Delhi, officials said. The Indian Army said 16 children (six female and 10 male) and one infant are among the 83 people.

"Seventy-four individuals are Indian nationals and remaining nine are foreigners of Indian origin (six Italians and three US nationals)," the officials said. Italy is one of the nations severely affected by coronavirus, with several parts of the country under lockdown to prevent transmission.

The evacuees will be monitored for two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members, to watch for any signs of infection. "If any individual is suspected to be infected, he/she will be shifted to an isolation facility," the officials added.

Daily medical examination of all 83 people will be done at the facility, they said. After 14 days, persons with no symptoms will be allowed to go home with their detailed documentation sent to the district, state surveillance units for further observation, the officials said.

Apart from playing games, watching TV and having meals together within a barrack, no one will be allowed to interact with the members of another barrack and definitely not of another sector, they said. "Those found infected will be shifted to Safdarjung hospital isolation ward for further medical exams and recovery. Samples will be sent to Department of Virology AIIMS and confirmation will be done by the NCDC (National Centre for Disease Control)," they added.

The Army officials said 119 individuals who were on board Diamond Princess Cruise Ship off Japan Coast and brought back in an Air India's special flight from Japan, and currently under quarantine facility at Manesar, completed their two weeks of quarantine on Wednesday. "Once the final test results which are expected by tomorrow (March 12) arrive, they will be allowed to go home with their detailed documentation sent to the district/state surveillance units for further surveillance," they added.

Indian students brought to India from China were also kept at the Army's quarantine centre in Manesar. The Union health ministry said on Wednesday the number of novel coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 60, with 10 more positive cases -- eight from Kerala and one each from Delhi and Rajasthan -- being reported since Tuesday's update..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Airlines count mounting costs of the coronavirus shock

Airlines across the globe are feeling the pain as travel demand withers because of the coronavirus outbreak. Several have grounded many flights and ditched their financial outlooks. Below is a list of how the worlds biggest airlines have re...

White House, tech industry meet to discuss coronavirus response

White House officials met Wednesday with U.S. technology industry officials to discuss tech-related response efforts to the coronavirus outbreak and ways for government to collaborate with the private sector.U.S. Chief Technology Officer Mi...

Argentina, Colombia to isolate travelers from virus-hit nations

Argentina and Colombia on Wednesday announced that travelers from the countries worst-affected by the new coronavirus would be isolated to protect the wider population. Argentina was the first country in Latin America to register a coronavi...

COVID-19 'can be characterised as a pandemic': WHO chief

The new coronavirus outbreak can now be characterised as a pandemic, the head of the World Health Organisation said on WednesdayCOVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in GenevaWe hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020