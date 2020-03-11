Left Menu
Jaipur: Italian woman tests negative for coronavirus twice in 24 hrs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 22:00 IST
The Italian woman who along with her husband was found to be suffering from coronavirus has tested negative for the infection twice in the past 24 hours, a senior official said. Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said on Wednesday that her husband, who was the first patient to be tested positive for coronavirus, has also shown low viral load. "The Italian woman have tested negative for the virus two times in the past 24 hours," Singh added. The couple is admitted to Jaipur Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, the wife and son of the 85-year-old man, who had returned from Dubai on February 28 and found "presumptive positive" for coronavirus, have tested negative for the virus. The officer informed that 344 tests have been conducted so far in the state and only three of them (Italian couple and the Jaipur-based man) were tested positive. Nine samples are under process as of now, he added..

