RS approves minor changes in bill to include tribal communities of Karnataka in ST category

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday approved some minor changes made by Lok Sabha in the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order Amendment Bill, 2019

Tribal Affairs minister Arjun Munda moved the amendments made by Lok Sabha inthe Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration

The motion was adopted with voice vote in the Upper House. The amendments are replacing the word 'seventieth' to 'seventy-first' and figure '2019' to '2020' at line one in first page. The bill seeks to include Parivara and Talawara tribal communities of Karnataka in ST category to ensure they get the reservation and other benefits provided by the government.

