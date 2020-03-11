Four arrested for robbing scrap dealer in Delhi

Four persons were arrested for allegedly robbing a scrap dealer in the Dilshad Garden area here when he was returning on a motorcycle after collecting cash from a client, police said on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Idrish (40), Azimuddin (40), Chanchal (27) and Ankit Tiwari (22), they said.

Two of their associates -- Pankaj Sharma and Masroof -- are still at large, police said, adding that efforts are being made to nab them. On February 17, Munna Beg was returning on a motorcycle to his godown in Zulfe Bengal Industrial Area after collecting Rs four lakh cash from his client. At about 8 pm when he reached near his godown, some persons on three motorcycles waylaid him and robbed him of his cash at gunpoint and knifepoint, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered in this regard at Seemapuri police station, he said. With the help of CCTV footage and technical surveillance, the police managed to nab four culprits involved in the crime, he added.

A police team was sent to Amroha, UP and apprehended Idrish from Tanda Kothi village in Sambhal district, said Dinesh Kumar Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara). During interrogation, Idrish confessed about his role along with his five associates in the incident, he said.

Subsequently, a raid was conducted in Wazirpur Industrial Area, and his two associates -- Azimuddin and Chanchal -- were also apprehended, he added. Later, Ankit was also apprehended.

Interrogation revealed that Pankaj and Masroof had information that the complainant would return to his godown after collecting huge cash. They shared this information with Idrish, who in turn shared the details with their associates, the DCP said. As planned, on the day of incident, they had gathered near Shahdara Flyover and in the evening while the complainant was returning after collecting the cash, they started following him on motorcycles to rob him, he said.

Two motorcycles and one knife used in the commission of the crime and Rs 57,000, two mobile phones purchased by the culprits from the robbed money were recovered, the police said..

