Asian Security Conference postponed amid coronavirus threat

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) A two-day conference organised by the Institute of Defence Studies and Analysis (IDSA), which was to start from Thursday, has been postponed due to the coronavirus threat. According to the schedule, the conference, which had seminars on a range of security issues in Asia, was to be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Due to the prevailing global situation with regard to COVID-19, it has been decided to postpone the 21st Asian Security Conference (ASC) to a later date. Fresh dates for the Conference will be conveyed in due course," the IDSA said in an email to the participants. The conference organised by IDSA, now rechristened Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analysis, was to be attended by participants from countries such as the US, Russia, Australia, Vietnam, Sweden, Belgium, Japan and the UK..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.