Around 132 scientists left DRDO in 5 years on personal grounds: MoS Defence

A total 132 scientists left the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in the past five years on personal grounds, said Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Wednesday in a written reply to MP Vishnu Dayal Ram in the Lok Sabha.

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

DRDO was formed in 1958 from the amalgamation of the then already functioning Technical Development Establishment (TDEs) of the Indian Army and the Directorate of Technical Development & Production (DTDP) with the Defence Science Organisation (DSO).

DRDO was then a small organisation with 10 establishments or laboratories. Over the years, it has grown multi-directionally in terms of the variety of subject disciplines, number of laboratories, achievements and stature. (ANI)

