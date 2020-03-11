Left Menu
Court to hear arguments on sentencing in custodial death case of Unnao rape victim's father

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court will hear arguments on quantum of sentence on Thursday in the case of custodial death of Unnao rape victim's father.

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court will hear arguments on quantum of sentence on Thursday in the case of custodial death of Unnao rape victim's father. The rape victim's father had died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

A fast track court had earlier convicted the seven accused including expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar (who is already convicted in the rape case) in the case and acquitted the four other accused. The court convicted Sengar of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the victim's father's death.

Sengar had no intention of killing the rape victim's father. He was beaten in a brutal manner that led to his death, Court had said that. District session judge Dharmesh Sharma while passing the judgment convicted Ashok Singh Bhadoria, Kamta Prasad Singh, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Jaideep Singh aka Atul Singh, Vineet Mishra aka Vinay Mishra, Birendra Singh aka Buwa Singh and Shashi Pratap Singh aka Suman Singh.

The other four accused who were acquitted by the court were Amir Khan (constable), Ram Sharan Singh aka Sonu Singh, Sharadvir Singh aka Guddu Singh and Shailendra Singh aka Tinku Singh. CBI had chargesheeted Sengar and others in July 13, 2018. The probe agency had said that an altercation took place between the survivor's father and one Shashi Pratap Singh on April 3, 2018.

Survivor's father and his co-worker were returning to their village, Makhi, and asked Singh for a lift but he denied. Singh also called his associates and attacked the survivor's father. MLA's brother Atul Singh Sengar was also part of the group who attacked the survivor's father and his co-worker. Later, the survivor's father was taken to the police station, where he was arrested followed by an FIR lodged against him.

CBI, in its charge-sheet, said that all this while Kuldeep Sengar was in continuous touch with the district police superintendent, Bhadauria police station in-charge. CBI filed a charge-sheet in the case on July 13, 2018. Thereafter, the charges were framed against Sengar, his brother Atul, Makhi police station's in-charge Ashok Singh Bhadauria, Sub Inspector Kamta Prasad, Constable Amir Khan and six others in the case.

On August 1 last year, the Supreme Court transferred the case to Delhi from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh. In December 2019, Sengar was convicted and jailed for life for raping the woman in Unnao in 2017 when she was a minor. (ANI)

