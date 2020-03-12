Left Menu
Development News Edition

GRAPHIC-U.S. crude output growth to slow, oil prices to slump

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 01:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 01:12 IST
GRAPHIC-U.S. crude output growth to slow, oil prices to slump

U.S. oil production is expected to grow more slowly in 2020 and drop outright in 2021, forecasters said this week after U.S. shale producers cut investment plans further when OPEC and Russia refused to steepen output cuts and prices plunged.

Forecasters and international agencies have warned that demand will grow more slowly due to the global coronavirus outbreak, and the International Energy Agency (IEA) said oil consumption would actually drop in 2020. The disease has been classified as a pandemic, and a Reuters tally showed more than 119,100 people infected around the world, with about 4,300 deaths. The price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia caused oil prices to fall more than 20% this week.

On Monday, the IEA forecast the first decline in annual demand since 2009, saying the virus outbreak led to a massive, 2.5-million-barrel-per-day contraction for the first quarter. The agency cut its 2020 forecast and said demand would contract by 90,000 bpd from 2019. (GRAPHIC: Oil demand slumps in first quarter 2020: https://tmsnrt.rs/2xm0nPJ)

The sharp downturn in consumption sparked expectations that major oil producers would limit supplies to keep prices afloat and limit fallout from the virus. But Russia refused to support steeper oil output cuts called for by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and instead both former allies said they would raise production. On Wednesday, OPEC said it believes demand contracted by roughly 1.8 million bpd in the first quarter, mostly due to China, where the coronavirus began.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected lower oil prices would reduce drilling activity this year, causing U.S. production to decline to 12.7 million bpd in 2021. "This would be the first year-on-year decline in production since 2016," EIA Administrator Linda Capuano said after the agency released its short-term energy outlook.

On Monday, investment bank Stifel projected the U.S. onshore oil rig count, an indication of future production, will likely drop by around 250 rigs this year. Advisory firm Evercore ISI said that the U.S. rig count will decline more than 25% in 2020. There were 682 oil rigs active in the United States in the week ended March 6, according to energy services firm Baker Hughes Co.

Stifel projected U.S. production could fall to 11.1 million bpd in 2021 from an expected 12.6 million bpd in 2020. GRAPHIC: U.S. crude production in the price war era https://tmsnrt.rs/33ixQXv

Major banks also have cut their demand and price forecasts. Goldman Sachs predicted a contraction of 150,000 bpd in global demand, and JBC Energy said coronavirus effects could cut global demand by as much as 500,000 bpd in 2020. Bank of America reduced its Brent crude price forecast to $45 a barrel in 2020 from $54 a barrel.

GRAPHIC: Oil price forecasts dim after price war begins https://tmsnrt.rs/39Eau0A

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Guatemala to ban entry of Europeans, Chinese, others to keep out coronavirus

Guatemala will ban the entry of citizens of European countries, Iran, China and South Korea in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Guatemalan Health Minister Hugo Monroy said on Wednesday, as governments around the world ra...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. State Department to suspend non-essential travel for staff

The U.S. State Department has decided to suspend non-essential travel by staff because of the spread of the coronavirus and will only permit mission-critical trips, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. One source, who s...

Two-thirds of Germans may get coronavirus, Merkel says

Germany will spend what it takes to tackle the coronavirus which is likely to infect up to 70 of the population in Europes largest economy, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday. We will do what we need to get through this. And then at...

WRAPUP 7-WHO says coronavirus outbreak is now a pandemic, UK and Italy shore up defences

The World Health Organization described the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic for the first time on Wednesday, and Britain and Italy showed growing concern about the economic impact by announcing multi-billion-dollar war chests to fight th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020