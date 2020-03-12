3 die of suspected suicides in separate incidents in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Three people, including a woman, died allegedly by committing suicide in separate incidents in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said. Shivani (36), wife of Sachin, was found hanging at her home in a suspected case of suicide over some dispute with her husband at Sikheda village in the district on Wednesday evening, according to SHO Ajay Kumar.

The body has been sent for a post mortem and an investigation is on, the SHO said. In the second incident, a 29-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging at home due to some issues with his wife at Tigai village under Khatauli police station area in the district on Wednesday evening.

Police claimed the incident took place after a dispute with his wife while a probe is on. In the third case, a 26-year-old ended his life by hanging at home in Soram village under Shahpur police station area in the district on Wednesday evening.

Police said the cause behind the extreme step has not yet been identified..

