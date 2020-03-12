BJD MPs meet Sithraman, urges to release pending performance grants of 114 ULBs

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs on Thursday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here and requested to release to Odisha the pending basic and performance grants amounting to Rs 700 crore in respect of 114 ULBs (urban local body) arising out of 14th Finance Commission recommendations. The BJD MPs, who met Sitharaman for the second time, urged her to immediately resolve the matter as it is pending for the last 4 years now. She has assured them to look into it.

The Union Minister informed them that she had already spoken to the RBI Governor on Wednesday on their request for ensuring the safety of the fixed deposit of temple trust kept in Yes bank. BJD MP's Prasanna Acharya, Amar Patnaik, Sarojini Hembram and Sasmit Patra met Sitharaman here. (ANI)

