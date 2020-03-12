Delhi Traffic Police gives instructions about coronavirus for safety of its personnel, motorists

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued instructions regarding coronavirus for the safety of its personnel and motorists, officials said on Thursday. They have been provided extra straws to be used with breath analysers during the alcohol test. "The Delhi Traffic Police personnel have been provided extra masks, straws and hand gloves. They have been asked to wash their hands if possible or use gloves. They have been instructed not to interact without mask especially during alcometer test," Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) NS Bundela said. Every individual gets separate straw, which is disposable, for alcometer, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.