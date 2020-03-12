Woman jumps before train with 3 children in Rajasthan's Sirohi

A woman along with her three children allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Thursday. The incident took place in the Pindwada police station area where 30-year old Kanya along with her daughter Leela (8), sons Kishna (6) and Montu (5) jumped before the train on the Pindwada-Phalna railway track, police said. The bodies were sent to a local government hospital for autopsy. "Reasons of suicide are not clear and the matter is being probed," police said.

