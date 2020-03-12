Two Nepalese arrested with charas woth Rs 9.5 cr

Two Nepalese nationals were arrested allegedly with charas worth Rs 9.5 crore from Rupiaydeeh on the Indo-Nepal border here, SSB officials said on Thursday

On a tip off, a team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and SSB checked a vehicle entering India and seized 31.37 kg charas from the Nepalese citizens late Wednesday night, Deputy Commandant, 42nd battalion SSB Shailesh Kumar said

As one of those arrested was living in Panchkula, it was likely that the contraband was being taken to Haryana, Kumar said, adding that estimated cost of the charas was around Rs 9.5 crore in international market.

