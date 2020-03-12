Vivek Johri takes charge as Madhya Pradesh DGP
Senior IPS officer Vivek Johri took charge as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Johri, a 1984-batch officer, took charge from acting- DGP Rajendra Kumar at the state police headquarters, official sources said.
DG Cyber Cell, Rajendra Kumar, a 1985-batch officer, was holding the charge of DGP after the state government transferred V K Singh from the post by appointing him as the Director of Sports and Youth Welfare Department. Johri was on central deputation and posted as the DG of Border Security Force (BSF) in Delhi before being appointed as the DGP of Madhya Pradesh..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- IPS
- Madhya Pradesh
- VK Singh
- Rajendra Kumar
- Border Security Force
- Delhi
ALSO READ
FOREX-Dollar slips on caution U.S. may not be immune to epidemic
Kuwait excludes oil carriers from ban on foreign ships to fight virus-notices
INTERVIEW-Motor racing-Rivals must pounce if Hamilton slips, says Rosberg
Here's the list of upcoming smartphones based on Snapdragon 865 5G chipset
Speed skating-Short track world championships in South Korea postponed