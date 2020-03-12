Vivek Johri takes charge as Madhya Pradesh DGP

Senior IPS officer Vivek Johri took charge as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Johri, a 1984-batch officer, took charge from acting- DGP Rajendra Kumar at the state police headquarters, official sources said.

DG Cyber Cell, Rajendra Kumar, a 1985-batch officer, was holding the charge of DGP after the state government transferred V K Singh from the post by appointing him as the Director of Sports and Youth Welfare Department. Johri was on central deputation and posted as the DG of Border Security Force (BSF) in Delhi before being appointed as the DGP of Madhya Pradesh..

