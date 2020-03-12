Rajasthan: Panchayat samiti official held taking bribe

A technical assistant of the Pahadi Panchayat Samiti of Bharatpur district was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 by a team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, an official said. The accused, M D Khan, had demanded the bribe from one Iqbal, a former sarpanch, for an official work.

After the verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was held while taking the bribe of Rs 30,000 in his office. He was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, DSP (ACB) Saleh Mohammad said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

