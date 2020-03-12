Anti-CAA stir suspended in wake of communal tension

Coimbatore, Mar 12 (PTI): In view of the prevailing communal tension for the last one week, the ongoing anti-CAA protest 'Shaheen Bagh Coimbatore' was on Thursday suspended for a week, police said. Nearly 2,000 people, belonging to Muslim community, have been on protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) near here seeking to repeal the Act for the last 22 days.

The city has been witnessing communal tension from March 5, following the attack on Hindu Munnani district secretary Madukkarai Anand. Since then there had been a bout of violence like hurling petrol bomb at mosques and the Hindu Munnani office, and attacks on SDPI and RSS workers, resulting in deployment of over 1,000 police personnel across the city.

Tamil Nadu DGP J K Tripathi, who had arrived here on Wednesday, reviewed the situation with the senior police officials in the district and asked to take concrete steps to prevent the incident from taking a larger dimension. Considering the situation, the anti-CAA protest in the city has been withdrawn temporarily, the police added.

