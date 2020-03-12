Left Menu
Development News Edition

It's not confirmed coronavirus won't survive during summer: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that it is generally expected that coronavirus may have difficulty in surviving in higher temperatures but it is not confirmed.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 17:19 IST
It's not confirmed coronavirus won't survive during summer: Health Ministry
Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that it is generally expected that coronavirus may have difficulty in surviving in higher temperatures but it is not confirmed. "All facts about it are still being studied. There are no confirmatory studies. It is generally expected that the virus, if it is in higher temperatures, may have difficulty in surviving, but it is not confirmed," said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health.

Aggarwal said right now for India there's no community transmission, there are only a few cases that have come from outside and they have primarily affected their close kin. Speaking on the current situation due to COVID-19 in the country, Lav Aggarwal said that Visa-free travel facility granted to Overseas Citizen Of India (OCI) cardholders are kept in abeyance till April 15, 2020. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 13, 2020, at the port of departure.

"So far, the Government of India has evacuated 900 Indian citizens along with 48 belonging to other nations like Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, US, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa, and Peru," said Aggarwal. "52 testing facilities are located across the country. There are a total of 56 sample collection centres. We already have around 1 lakh testing kits available, additional testing kits have already been ordered and they are also in procurement," he added.

The Joint Secretary added that the mask is not always necessary, if a person maintains effective social distance, the mask is not needed. There is no need to panic. With fresh cases reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Ladakh, the number of people who are COVID-19 positive has gone up to 73, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Redmi Note 9 series makes global debut in India; price starts at Rs 12,999

HIGHLIGHTAura Balance DesignFHD Dot displayQualcomm Snapdragon 720G5020mAh battery64MP Quad Camera ArrayRedmi unveiled today the much-anticipated Redmi Note 9 series in India. The series comprising Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max ...

Athletics-Kenya bars athletes from global travel over coronavirus worries

Kenyas athletics authority said on Thursday it had barred its athletes from traveling to international events due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. The announcement could affect some high-profile races over the next few weeks, incl...

Lanka's Election Commission invites foreign observers to monitor April 25 parliamentary polls

Sri Lankas National Election Commission has invited foreign observers to monitor the upcoming parliamentary polls in the island nation. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on March 2 dissolved Parliament six months ahead of its schedule and called...

FSTC Hyderabad Training Facility Inaugurated by KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad Telangana India, Mar 12 ANINewsVoir FSTC Flight Simulation Technique Centre, a premier Aviation Training Establishment offering high-quality training duly endorsed by DGCA and EASA, today inaugurated its brand-new 8-bay pilot trai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020