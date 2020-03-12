Coimbatore violence:127 persons taken into preventive custody

Tight vigil is being maintained in the city and those involved in attack on workers of SDPI and RSS will be brought to book soon, Police Commissioner Sumit Saran said on Thursday. Police have taken 127 people into preventive custody as a precautionary measure, he told reporters here and sought cooperation from the regional outfits to maintain peace and communal harmony.

Adequate police force has been deployed in and around the city to meet any eventuality and also instill confidence among the public, he said. Besides, vehicle checks have been intensified at 40 strategic points across the city, particularly during night, he said, adding that three cases were registered in connection with the incidents over the last one week.

Arrests have already been made in the two cases of hurling of petrol bombs on a mosque and Hindu Munnani office. Those protesting were also asked to avoid any type of agitations in the city for one week, he added.

A RSS worker was attacked on Wednesday, in a fresh incident in the cycle of violence in the city for the past few days after the assault of a Hindu outfit leader last week. Tension gripped parts of the city since the attack on Hindu Munnani Secretary Madukkarai Anand on March 5 when he was returning home after attending a pro-CAA dharna and hurling of a petrol bomb on a mosque within hours.

On Tuesday, the Hindu Munnani office here came under petrol bomb attack while a functionary of the SDPI was thrashed by some unidentified people..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.