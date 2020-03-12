Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coimbatore violence:127 persons taken into preventive custody

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbatore
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 17:26 IST
Coimbatore violence:127 persons taken into preventive custody

Tight vigil is being maintained in the city and those involved in attack on workers of SDPI and RSS will be brought to book soon, Police Commissioner Sumit Saran said on Thursday. Police have taken 127 people into preventive custody as a precautionary measure, he told reporters here and sought cooperation from the regional outfits to maintain peace and communal harmony.

Adequate police force has been deployed in and around the city to meet any eventuality and also instill confidence among the public, he said. Besides, vehicle checks have been intensified at 40 strategic points across the city, particularly during night, he said, adding that three cases were registered in connection with the incidents over the last one week.

Arrests have already been made in the two cases of hurling of petrol bombs on a mosque and Hindu Munnani office. Those protesting were also asked to avoid any type of agitations in the city for one week, he added.

A RSS worker was attacked on Wednesday, in a fresh incident in the cycle of violence in the city for the past few days after the assault of a Hindu outfit leader last week. Tension gripped parts of the city since the attack on Hindu Munnani Secretary Madukkarai Anand on March 5 when he was returning home after attending a pro-CAA dharna and hurling of a petrol bomb on a mosque within hours.

On Tuesday, the Hindu Munnani office here came under petrol bomb attack while a functionary of the SDPI was thrashed by some unidentified people..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Redmi Note 9 series makes global debut in India; price starts at Rs 12,999

HIGHLIGHTAura Balance DesignFHD Dot displayQualcomm Snapdragon 720G5020mAh battery64MP Quad Camera ArrayRedmi unveiled today the much-anticipated Redmi Note 9 series in India. The series comprising Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max ...

Athletics-Kenya bars athletes from global travel over coronavirus worries

Kenyas athletics authority said on Thursday it had barred its athletes from traveling to international events due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. The announcement could affect some high-profile races over the next few weeks, incl...

Lanka's Election Commission invites foreign observers to monitor April 25 parliamentary polls

Sri Lankas National Election Commission has invited foreign observers to monitor the upcoming parliamentary polls in the island nation. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on March 2 dissolved Parliament six months ahead of its schedule and called...

FSTC Hyderabad Training Facility Inaugurated by KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad Telangana India, Mar 12 ANINewsVoir FSTC Flight Simulation Technique Centre, a premier Aviation Training Establishment offering high-quality training duly endorsed by DGCA and EASA, today inaugurated its brand-new 8-bay pilot trai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020