11 coronavirus patients showing mild symptoms of infection: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackerayon Thursday saidthat the 11 coronavirus positive patients in the state were showing only mild symptoms of the viral infection and there was no need to panic. He, however, urged people to take adequate precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Maharashtra has so far reported 11 coronavirus positive cases- eight in Pune, two in Mumbai and one in Nagpur. Thackeray on Thursday held a meeting with the district authorities in the state via video-conferencing, in which he took a review of the situation.

"As per the guidelines of the central government, those who havetravelled to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany shouldbe quarantined," Thackeray was quoted as saying in an official statement. There should be crowd control at tourist places and pilgrimage points. Official programmes and yatras should be stopped completely, the chief minister asked the authorities.

He said that those who have returned from abroad should stay at home for 14 days. Thackeray also said that isolation and quarantine facilities in cities having international airports should be increased.

The chief minister asked the district authorities to ask the tour operators to provide the list of tourists, who have returned from abroad and who are currently overseas. Thackeray asked them to set up coronavirus control room in every district of the state..

