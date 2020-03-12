Left Menu
Development News Edition

Establishment of council approved to drive work to stop GBV

The council will drive and oversee the work to stop gender-based violence by mobilizing people nationally, provincially and locally to lead and support transformative GBVF interventions.

Establishment of council approved to drive work to stop GBV
“It will also be responsible for the implementation of the GBVF-NSP,” announced Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu during a post Cabinet media briefing on Thursday.  Image Credit: Flickr

In its efforts to fight Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), Cabinet has approved the establishment of the National Council on GBVF (NCGBVF).

The council will drive and oversee the work to stop gender-based violence by mobilizing people nationally, provincially and locally to lead and support transformative GBVF interventions.

"It will also be responsible for the implementation of the GBVF-NSP," announced Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu during a post Cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

In December 2019, Cabinet approved the GBVF National Strategic Plan (NSP).

Cabinet further directed a team of Ministers led by the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, to do further work on the proposed GBVF institutional arrangement to oversee the implementation of the GBVF-NSP.

The National Council on GBVF will report to the President through Minister Nkoana-Mashabane.

Cabinet also approved the setting up of an Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) comprising of Police Minister Bheki Cele; Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola; Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu; Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and Minister Nkoana-Mashabane as the convener.

"The IMC has been directed to move expeditiously in formalizing the National Council on GBVF. They have further been directed to continue to explore the feasibility of legislating this current institutional arrangement," said the Minister.

The Commission for Gender Equality – as a chapter nine institution with a constitutional mandate to promote respect for gender equality and the protection, development, and attainment of gender equality – will also be expected to continue to regularly assess and monitor progress being made in the implementation of the GBVF-NSP.

Dros rapist judgment

Still, on gender-based violence, Cabinet welcomed the Gauteng High Court ruling to turn down the request for leave to appeal in the case against convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow.

Last year, Ninow was handed a life sentence after raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria in 2018.

"The judgment, sentencing, and rejection of leave to appeal send a strong message to perpetrators and would-be perpetrators of women and children abuse that, South Africa's justice institutions will hold them accountable for their despicable actions.

"Together we must eradicate the abuses that undermine the fundamental human rights of women and children. Through our collective actions we must ensure that no woman or child is sexually harassed, beaten, raped or attacked anywhere in our country," said the Minister.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

CBI arrests I-T officials, CA in bribery case

The CBI has arrested two income tax department officials and a chartered accountant in a Rs four lakh bribery case and carried out searches at 10 locations in Rajasthan in this regard, officials said on Thursday. Laxman Singh, Income Tax of...

RBI to sell dollars worth USD 2 bn on Monday to sooth forex market

The Reserve Bank will sell USD 2 billion worth of American currency to banks in a bid to infuse liquidity in the domestic forex market roiled by mounting concerns over coronavirus pandemic and crash in global oil prices. The central bank al...

Defence ministry sets up 7 more quarantine facilities for coronavirus patients

The Ministry of Defence has set up seven more quarantine facilities for COVID-19 patients, especially for Indian citizens being brought to back from coronavirus-hit countries, an official said on Thursday. The facilities have been set up at...

Parliament passes law to open coal sector for commercial mining

Parliament on Thursday passed a bill that will remove end-use restrictions for participating in coal mine auctions and open up the coal sector fully for commercial mining by domestic and global companies. The Mineral laws Amendment Bill was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020