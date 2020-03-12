Representative of Kenya presents credentials to head of UN Vienna

The new Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations (Vienna), Robinson Njeru Githae, presented his credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.

During his career, Mr. Githae, who is also Ambassador to Austria, has served in various capacities, among them:

Ambassador to the United States and Mexico (2014-2019); Minister for Finance, Nairobi (2012-2013); Acting Minister for Finance and Minister for Nairobi Metropolitan Development, Nairobi (2012); Minister for Nairobi Metropolitan Development (2009-2012); Assistant Minister in the Deputy Prime Minister's Office and Ministry of Local Government (2008-2009); Member of Parliament for Ndia (2008); Assistant Minister for Transport (2005-2007); Assistant Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs (2003-2005); Member of Parliament for Ndia (2002).

Mr. Githae holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and an Honorary Doctorate degree by the Commonwealth University.

He is married and has two children.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.