CBI arrests NBCC DGM for receiving Rs 2.30 lakh bribe

The CBI has arrested a Deputy General Manager of NBCC for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 2.30 lakh from a company working to complete projects under the Prime Minister Gramin Sadak Yojna in Shillong, officials said Thursday. It is alleged that Sagir Ahmed, Deputy General Manager of Navratna government enterprise NBCC, had allegedly demanded Rs 80,000 for three roads -- Rs 25,000 each plus Rs 5,000 -- built by JC Infra Corporation, they said.

Ahmed allegedly repeatedly demanded the bribe from JC Infra promoter Subhash Jhunjhunwala. The latter assured him that he was sending Rs 2.30 lakh in an envelop through an employee, the officials said. The bribe amount included Rs 80,000 demanded by Ahmed and Rs 1.50 lakh for clearance of other bills worth Rs 54 lakh, they said.

The agency arrested Ahmed and Jhunjhunwala in the case and carried out searches at their offices and residential premises in Udaipur, Agartala, Panvel and Shillong..

