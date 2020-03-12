Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: AIADMK MPs meet Jaishankar, seek repatriation of TN fishermen stranded in Iran

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 19:01 IST
COVID-19: AIADMK MPs meet Jaishankar, seek repatriation of TN fishermen stranded in Iran

A delegation of AIADMK MPs met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Thursday and sought his intervention in the quick repatriation of 592 fishermen from Kanyakumari who are languishing in Iran due to coronavirus threat. Tamil Nadu government's special representative here N Thalavai Sundaram, who led the delegation, later told reporters that the minister promised them that his ministry would put in place additional staff to monitor and ensure repatriation of the fishermen. The delegation also sought food, medical and water facilities to the affected fishermen, who went to Iran for fishing, and are now being kept in three islands of that country after the coronavirus outbreak, Sundaram said. Priests from some local churches in Kanyakumari district were also part of the delegation.

The delegation also met Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in this regard, said Soosai Antony, a priest from Kottar. AIADMK Rajya Sabha members A Navaneethakrishnan, Vijila Sathyananth, R Vaithilingam and N Chandrasegharan, among others were part of the delegation. The Tamil Nadu government had earlier this month taken up with the Centre the issue of over 300 stranded fishermen from the state in Iran and sought steps for their immediate evacuation.

According to Chief Minister K Palaniswami, 450-odd Indians, including fishermen from Tamil Nadu, were working in various fishing vessels berthed and operating in Iranian ports. PTI JBL SRY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Miami Open tennis tournament suspended over coronavirus

The Miami Open, which brings together the top mens and womens tennis players in the world, has been suspended due to growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, the Miami-Dade County mayor said on Thursday.The...

Shia militia likely to blame for killing US troops in Iraq: US general

Shia militia groups in Iraq were likely responsible for the attack on Wednesday that killed one British and two American troops at a base north of Baghdad, a top U.S. general said on Thursday, in remarks that leave the door open to potentia...

WRAPUP 5-Trump stops flights from Europe, global alarm over coronavirus spreads

Travellers scrambled to rebook flights and markets reeled on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe, hitting battered airlines and heightening global alarm over the coronavirus. But Ch...

Coronavirus impact: Daily international passenger arrivals fall to 62,000

The number of international passengers arriving at the countrys airports has reduced to around 62,000 per day from 70,000 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. He said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020