Firm director opens fire at colleagues during meeting, kills self

The director of a private company killed a senior official of the firm and injured another employee by opening fire at them before shooting himself dead during a meeting in Greater Noida on Thursday, police said. Pradeep, the director of UP Telelinks Limited, shot himself dead after firing at his colleagues Naresh and Rakesh, they said, adding that the incident was reported at around 3 PM from Badalpur police station area here.

Pradeep and Naresh have died while Rakesh is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, a police spokesperson said, identifying them only by their first names. Further details are awaited..

