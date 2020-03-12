Woman with suspected naxal link remanded to judicial custody

A woman from Karnataka arrested near here for suspected links with naxals was on Thursday remanded to 15 days judicial custody by a court here. Srimathi, hailing from Chikmagalur in Karnatka, was arrested near Anaikatti check post in the district on Wednesday by the Q Branch police the anti-Naxal squad following a specific information.

According to police, she was allegedly involved in Maoist activities in Karnataka. On Thursday, she was produced before Principal District Sessions Judge R Shaktivel who remanded here to judicial custody till March 26.

Amid tight security, she was taken to the Central jail here and lodged there..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

