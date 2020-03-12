Blaming police for inaction, Munnani workers take out rally

Coimbatore, Mar 12 (PTI): Over 2,000 workers of various Hindu outfits on Thursday took out a rally condemning alleged police inaction in arresting those who attacked an RSS worker. The outfits went ahead with the demonstration despite an assurance to not take out any procession or stage agitation for a week in the city in the wake of communal tension, police said.

Different Hindu and Muslim organisations had assured the district collector K Rajamani, who had convened a meeting to ease the tension prevailing in the city, after the attack on Hindu Munnani secretary Madukkarai Anand on March 5, they said. The leaders of the outfits had assured to abide by the decision not to take out procession or organise meetings for one week, they said.

Accordingly, various Muslim outfits, which were staging a Shaheen Bhagh-like dharna here, withdrew their 22- day-old anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protest for a week. However, Hindu Munnani went back on its assurance and took out a procession covering more than 3 km, blaming police for alleged inaction over the attack on RSS worker late Wednesday.

Amid tight security, the procession of the activists holding saffron flags was led by Munnani state president Kadeswara Subramanian, BJP urban district president Nandakumar and district Munnani president Dasarathan. On Wednesday, the RSS worker was injured in an attack by four unidentified people at his shop here and had been admitted to a private hospital.

More than 1,000 police personnel were deployed as tension gripped parts of the city since the attack on Hindu Munnani Secretary Madukkarai Anand on March 5 when he was returning home after attending a pro-CAA dharna and hurling of a petrol bomb on a mosque within hours. On Tuesday, the Hindu Munnani office came under a petrol bomb attack while a functionary of the SDPI was beaten up by some unidentified people..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.