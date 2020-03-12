Two held for killing man, having sex with corpse in South Delhi

Two people allegedly murdered a man and had unnatural sex with the body following an altercation in South Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said on Thursday. The accused, natives of Jharkhand and Bihar, had fled to Patna after the crime from where they were arrested, they said.

According to police, the body was found on Wednesday from the victim's house. His sister told police she had seen two people trying to remove the body and when she questioned them, they fled the spot.

She suspected the duo of killing her brother, police said. "The accused left the national capital and were headed to Bihar. Police rushed to Patna and apprehended the accused from Patna Railway station on Wednesday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The accused said they, along with the victim, were drinking on Tuesday evening when a heated argument broke out after he used abusive language against them, a senior police officer said. They strangled him and had an unnatural sex with the body. The accused left the place only to come back the next morning to remove the body from the house. When the victim's sister caught them in the act, they fled the spot, police said..

