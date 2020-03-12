Left Menu
Delhi violence: Over 1900 faces recognised through facial recognition, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said in Rajya Sabha that over 1,900 faces have been identified through facial recognition software for inciting violence in the national capital during the Delhi riots.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha on Thursday . Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said in Rajya Sabha that over 1,900 faces have been identified through facial recognition software for inciting violence in the national capital during the Delhi riots. "Till today, over 1,900 faces have been recognized by Facial Recognition software inciting violence. These people were involved in arson and destroying infrastructure. They will be dealt sternly," said Shah.

"Only driving license and voter ID card is being used for face identification (of the culprits involved in Delhi Violence). Aadhar data is not being used for it, as wrongly reported by some sections of media," he added. Shah said, "when the riots ended, Police were trying to find out the people behind the violence, doctors were trying the treat the injured people".

"We had sought time to discuss this matter in both the Houses on March 11 and March 12. We did not want to hide anything," said Shah. "Over 700 FIRs have been registered so far. The culprits, they may be of any religion, caste or party, they will not be spared," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

