Defence ministry sets up 7 more quarantine facilities for coronavirus patients

The Ministry of Defence has set up seven more quarantine facilities for COVID-19 patients, especially for Indian citizens being brought back from coronavirus-hit countries, an official said on Thursday. The facilities have been set up at Jaisalmer, Suratgadh, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Deolali, Kolkata and Chennai.

"We are expecting more civilians to be brought back to India. We are ready with our facilities," Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said. The Army is already operating a quarantine facility in Manesar, while the one in Hindon, near Ghaziabad, is being operated by the air force. It is learnt that 400 Indians who are expected to be brought back from Iran to Mumbai this week will be sent to the Jaisalmer facility.

In a separate statement, the Air Force said 57 pilgrims from Ladakh region who had visited Qom, Iran for pilgrimage, and were brought by C-17 aircraft on Tuesday to Air Force Station Hindon are at the quarantine facility. A quarantine facility has been established at Air Force Station Hindon for these pilgrims which has all the required facilities for rest and recuperation. Administrative arrangements like identification of buildings, perimeter security, food and water supply, bed and linen, laundry, housekeeping, entertainment, sewage disposal, transportation has been organised at the facility. "Medical support like daily examination, laboratory testing, advice on disinfection and bio-medical waste management, public health measures, management of symptomatic patients, surveillance, creation and referral to isolation wards at nearest hospital has been organised by Indian Air Force authorities in liaison with local civil administration," the statement said..

