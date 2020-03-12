Left Menu
Delhi Food minister holds meet to review ration distribution at fair price shops

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 21:03 IST
Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Thursday held a high-level departmental meeting to review timely allocation and distribution of ration at fair price shops. At the meeting, the minister said beneficiaries have to visit fair price shops (FPS) multiple times as transporters often deliver ration to the shops in installments.

Hussain directed the food commissioner to ensure timely allocation of food articles to the fair price shops. The minister also directed the chairman, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC), to implement the transportation plan in such a way that the allocated ration is delivered to the respective fair price shop in one go, well before the start of monthly distribution of ration by the FPS dealers.

He also directed DSCSC and his department to take necessary action against the transporters and FPS dealers, if they are found indulging in diversion of ration or other irregularities..

