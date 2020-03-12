There should be no ticket sales: Maha health minister on IPL
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said if the BCCI approached it regarding the fate of IPL matches, the government's stand would be "there should be no ticket sales". He was speaking to reporters here about the coronavirus situation in the state, where 14 persons are confirmed to have been infected so far.
The Indian Premier League T20 cricket tournament is to start in Mumbai on March 29. Asked whether it would proceed as per the schedule in view of the virus threat, Tope said, "There was discussion in the cabinet... tickets will (likely) not be sold. They (organisers) have two options, either postpone or hold matches without spectators.
"IPL revenue model is two per cent from ticket sales and 98 per cent from televised rights. If the BCCI asks us, our stand is there should be no ticket sales," he added..
