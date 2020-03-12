Covid-19 scare: Kolkata shopping malls offer hand santisers to

Major shopping malls in Kolkata are offering hand sanitisers to visitors to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. The cleaning workers of the shopping centres were on Thursday seen sanitising major points of human contact like handrails and lift switches at regular intervals.

The move comes after the West Bengal government advised people to avoid large gatherings even though no specific guideline was issued to the shopping malls. "Safety of our customers is our prime concern. We have kept hand sanitisers at the lobby and all the points that are touched by visitors, like lift switches and handrails, are being deep cleaned every four hours," Quest Mall Vice President Sanjeev Mehra told PTI.

Security guards in South City Mall, another major shopping centre in south Kolkata, were seen offering hand sanitisers to visitors entering the premises. The authorities of the shopping malls have also appealed to visitors to maintain hygiene..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

