Cri-MAC platform for sharing police info on serious crimes launched

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 21:42 IST
A Crime Multi Agency Centre (Cri-MAC) which aims to share information between various police forces on heinous crimes was launched on Thursday. The platform was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai at an event held here to mark the National 35th inception day of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The Cri-MAC is meant to share information on heinous crimes and other issues related to inter-state coordination, a Union Home Ministry statement said. The minister, during the event, also launched a National Cybercrime Training Centre (NCTC) for providing professional quality e-learning services on cyber crime investigation on a large scale to police officers, judges, prosecutors and other stakeholders, the statement said. Rai praised the NCRB for networking 15,993 police stations and 8,208 higher police offices across the country under the CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) project. "The huge database of CCTNS will help investigators in solving crime cases faster," he said..

