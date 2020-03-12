US woman dies in Bikaner

A 55-year-old American woman, who was touring the city, has died after being taken ill, police said on Thursday. The woman, Thenny Meja, was living in New Delhi for the past several years and arrived in Bikaner on March 10, they said.

She fell ill on Wednesday night and was taken from her hotel here to a hospital where she was declared dead, police said. "Her friends came from Delhi and the post-mortem was conducted in their presence on Wednesday. The body has been handed over to them," Bichwal Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar said.

He said the US embassy has also been informed about the incident. The exact cause of the death will be clear after the post-mortem report, the SHO added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

