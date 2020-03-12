Case against Danve's daughter for 'threatening' mother-in-law

Police have registered a case against the daughter of senior BJP leader and Union minister Raosaheb Danve here on Thursday for allegedly threatening her mother-in-law, an official said. The case against Sanjana Jadhav, wife of former Kannad MLA Harshwardhan Jadhav, was registered at Kranti Chowk Police Station in the city following a complaint lodged by her mother-in-law Tejaswini Jadhav (75), the official said.

According to police, Sanjana Jadhav and her mother- in-law had a quarrel over some domestic issue on Thursday afternoon at their residence in Samarth Nagar locality. Later, Tejaswini Jadhav approached the Kranti Chowk police station and lodged a complaint against Sanjana stating that she had threatened her during the quarrel, the official said.

Police sub-inspector Anita Bagul told PTI that based on her complaint, a non-cognisable offence was registered against Sanjana Jadhav under IPC sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Raosaheb Danve is Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. He was earlier Maharashtra unit chief of the BJP..

