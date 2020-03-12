Delhi Police on riots: Law order normal now, incident being probed from all angles

Delhi Police on Thursday asserted that the law-and-order situation in the national capital is normal now and said it has registered 712 FIRs and arrested over 200 accused in connection with last month's violence in northeast Delhi. At a press conference, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) M S Randhawa said face-recognition software is being used to identify those involved in the riots and the incident is being probed from all angles.

"Law-and-order situation normal in Delhi now. Our forces are deployed in the area and we are closely monitoring all PCR calls from northeast Delhi," he said. "So far, 712 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi and police have arrested over 200 accused," Randhawa said.

He said 3,340 people have been either detained or arrested so far in connection with the violence. Besides, 51 cases have been registered under the Arms Act leading to the arrest of 54 people, he added.

Social media is also being monitored. More than 20 FIRs have been registered and at least 25 people arrested for various offences including spreading rumours online and posting content having potential to incite violence, the official said. Statements of many people have been recorded and no action will be taken against any innocent, he said.

The officer also thanked the people of Delhi and the media for sharing violence-related videos with the force as it helped police in investigation. There has been a progress, he said. Delhi Police had appealed to people and the media to share CCTV footage, video clips through WhatsApp numbers or email address provided by the force, he said.

Anyone who wants to file a complaint in connection with the violence can approach the office of DCP northeast where a special desk has been set up for the purpose, he said, adding an FIR will be registered in this regard in case there is a congnisable offence. The officer also appealed to people to verify any rumours before allowing it to spread further.

The violence in northeast Delhi last month claimed 53 lives and left over 200 injured. The riots were triggered by clashes between those protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act and those supporting it..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.