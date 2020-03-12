Three persons, including woman, three held for killing man in east Delhi

Three people, including a 29-year-old woman, were arrested for allegedly killing a man in east Delhi's Vinod Nagar area, police said on Thursday. On Monday morning, police received information from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital that one Raj Kumar, a resident of west Vinod Nagar, was assaulted and he died during treatment, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, it was revealed that Raj Kumar, a private tutor, had developed some proximity with the woman. Her husband was enraged when he came to know about it and decided to teach Raj Kumar a lesson, the officer said. The woman was also roped in. She called Raj Kumar on Monday to her house and took him to a room where her husband and his friend assaulted the victim, the police officer said.

The accused left the place after assaulting Kumar. Later, the victim called one of his students who took him to hospital where he died during the treatment, police said. Police said that the accused Vijay (32), a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase-III, Sachin Kumar (32), a resident of Gharoli village, and the woman were arrested on Tuesday. Three mobile phones, car, gas pipe and wooden rolling pin used in the crime have been seized from the accused, the police added..

