Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. slaps sanctions on unit of Russia's Rosneft over Venezuela

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 23:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 23:13 IST
U.S. slaps sanctions on unit of Russia's Rosneft over Venezuela

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on another subsidiary of Rosneft, ramping up pressure on the Russian state oil giant that the Trump administration has said provides a financial lifeline to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The U.S. Treasury Department blacklisted TNK Trading International, a Swiss-based unit of Rosneft. Washington last month slapped sanctions on Rosneft Trading SA, another subsidiary of Rosneft, over accusations it had actively evaded U.S. sanctions and propped up the Venezuelan oil sector. "TNK Trading International S.A. is another Rosneft subsidiary brokering the sale and transport of Venezuelan crude oil," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. "The Trump administration remains committed to targeting those who support the corrupt regime’s exploitation of Venezuela’s oil assets.”

Rosneft called last month's sanctions on Rosneft Trading an "outrage" and said U.S. authorities, in conversations with the company, had repeatedly recognized that it was not breaching any restrictions. The United States in January 2019 recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the OPEC nation's legitimate interim president and has ratcheted up sanctions and diplomatic pressure in the aftermath of Maduro's 2018 re-election, which was widely described as fraudulent. The Latin American country's oil exports have dropped by one-third since then, but more than a year on, Maduro remains in power, backed by Venezuela's military as well as Russia, China and Cuba.

Frustrated by the socialist leader's grip on power, despite recognition of Guaido by dozens of countries, the Trump administration has increased pressure on Venezuela's oil industry in recent weeks. Moscow has acted as a lender of last resort for Venezuela, with the government and Rosneft providing at least $17 billion in loans and credit lines since 2006, and has also provided diplomatic support. Over the past year, Rosneft - the world's largest listed oil company by output - has emerged as the key recipient of Venezuelan oil as it said it was using the crude to pay off billions of dollars of loans that Rosneft Trading provided to the Venezuelan government.

Through units including Rosneft Trading and TNK Trading it took more than a third of Venezuela's oil exports last year, according to PDVSA's documents and Refinitiv Eikon vessel tracking data, for reselling to final customers, mainly in Asia. That way it became the largest intermediary of Venezuelan oil amid U.S. sanctions. The Treasury Department also said it had issued a general license giving companies until May 20 to wind down transactions with Rosneft Trading and TNK Trading.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Two top PFI members arrested for role in North East Delhi riots: Police

The police on Thursday arrested two members of the Popular Front of India for their alleged involvement in communal riots amid anti-CAA protests in the North East Delhi, in which over 50 persons were killed, officials said. The accused have...

FACTBOX-Olympics-Key facts about handball at the Tokyo 2020 Games

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics involves 33 sports, including handball. Here are some key facts about handball at the Olympics.Introduced Indoor mens handball was added to the program in 1972 and womens handball added in 1976. Another iteration of ...

NHL latest league to put season on hold

The NHL put its season on pause on Thursday amid the global coronavirus pandemic, becoming the latest league to suspend operations. The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities while preparing f...

Soccer-UEFA to consider postponing Euro 2020 over coronavirus

UEFA will consider the option of postponing Euro 2020 during a video conference with its 55 federations, a source close to European soccers governing body said on Thursday as the sport faced up to the growing impact of the coronavirus. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020