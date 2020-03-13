Chhattisgarh schools, colleges to remain closed till March 31: CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday reviewed the measures and preparation to tackle the spread of coronavirus and directed that schools and colleges in the state will remain closed till March 31. In the meeting held at the residence of Baghel after his return from New Delhi, a decision was taken to close all the schools and colleges till March 31 in line with the Centre's advisory.

The schools and colleges, where examinations are underway, have been allowed to remain open, according to official statements from the state's School Education and Higher Education departments. The Chief Minister also directed the Health Department to keep a close eye on the situation and take appropriate actions to prevent the spread of the infection in the state.

Baghel also directed the administration to raise awareness about coronavirus and advertise the advisory issued by the health ministry. Several state ministers and government officials were present in the meeting, which comes after at least 73 people were tested positive for coronavirus in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

